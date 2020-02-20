Coffee House: Five 2021 Recruits Michigan Should Offer
Michigan sent out a boat load of offers during the contact period.
But there are still some talented prospects that the Wolverines have yet to jump in the mix with.
Here are five recruits I feel like the Wolverines should offer.
WR J. Michael Sturdivant, Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus
I know Michigan wants to add more ‘speed in space,’ but Sturdivant would bring a different element to the offense. At 6-foot-3, 182 pounds, Sturdivant has plenty of height, and he runs well for size. I’ve seen him live, and he can really stretch the field. On top of that, the three-star prospect isn’t afraid to leave Texas. After all, he is from Kansas and just moved to the Lone Star State not too long ago. Sturdivant isn’t ranked super high, but he has a lot of upside, and he holds offers from Miami, Oklahoma, Stanford, Wisconsin and others.
