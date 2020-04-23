Tis the season. While it’s still early in the process and the ongoing global pandemic has put a stop to on-campus visits, many prospects have already given schools verbal commitments. However, decommits seem to be on the rise as well. Take Notre Dame, for example. Michigan’s arch nemesis on the recruiting trail and long-time rival got off to a blazing start this cycle and built up quite the hype train on social media.

Ohio wide receiver Lorenzo Styles is committed to Notre Dame. (Rivals.com)

Then reality hit. The Irish lost a pair of Rivals250 prospects last month — elite wide receiver Deion Colzie and four-star offensive lineman Greg Crippen. Crippen wasted no time finding a new home. He committed to Michigan just a few weeks later. In Crippen, Michigan is getting one of the top centers in the country. Crippen was a stalwart for national powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy last season and has been improving under IMG offensive line coach and former Super Bowl champ George Hegamin.

Michigan is also looking to make a move with Colzie. The Wolverines offered the four-star Athens (Ga.) Academy wide out almost immediately after he told the Irish he was moving on. Georgia seems like a safe bet to keep him close to home, but the Wolverines have time to really get in the mix. Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has been focused on receivers that fit the ‘speed in space’ mantra. But he also has a need for a tall, athletic pass catcher on the outside. At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Colzie certainly fits the description.

The sad spring could continue for Notre Dame. After all, the Irish may be in danger of losing more of their commits, including fellow Rivals100 wide receiver Lorenzo Styles. The Pickerington (Ohio) Central prospect has been keeping in touch with several schools during the dead period, and it’s clear he’s still open to other options. Michigan, of course, is taking advantage. UM head coach Jim Harbaugh had a productive video chat with Styles a few weeks ago, and the aforementioned Gattis has been in touch on a weekly basis. Styles is very much open to being courted by the Wolverines and them in his top group before making an early decision — maybe too early.

A top of the board target, expect Styles to make a visit to Ann Arbor after the dead period. It may not be tomorrow or next week or next month, but Michigan has a true chance to flip him from Notre Dame. Michigan really isn’t high on any other Notre Dame commits, but the Wolverines are keeping tabs on three-star Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters. There has been some communication during the dead period, and keep in mind that Walters was looking to visit Michigan before giving Notre Dame a verbal pledge. Michigan is definitely intrigued by him, and his high school coach, John Ivlow, played with Harbaugh as a member of the Chicago Bears in the 90s.