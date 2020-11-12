Coffee House: Massive Michigan Recruiting Weekend On Tap
Michigan recruiting is in a bit of a purgatory.
With the Wolverines off to a disappointing 1-2 start and questions about Jim Harbaugh’s future all over social media, U-M’s recruiting momentum has all but disappeared.
It is, however, important to keep things in perspective.
Michigan still has the No. 7 recruiting class nationally and doesn’t appear to be in serious jeopardy of losing many if any recruits. The Wolverines also have a chance to pick up a much-needed win on the field against a Wisconsin team that hasn’t played in weeks due to a COVID outbreak.
Yes, there have been some major potholes in the road over the last two weeks, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be paved over. Michigan can still right the ship on the field and finish strong on the recruiting trail.
This weekend will go a long way towards that effort.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news