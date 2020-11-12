Michigan still has the No. 7 recruiting class nationally and doesn’t appear to be in serious jeopardy of losing many if any recruits. The Wolverines also have a chance to pick up a much-needed win on the field against a Wisconsin team that hasn’t played in weeks due to a COVID outbreak.

Yes, there have been some major potholes in the road over the last two weeks, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be paved over. Michigan can still right the ship on the field and finish strong on the recruiting trail.

This weekend will go a long way towards that effort.