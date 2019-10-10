Michigan will always recruit close to home, but the Wolverines have proven to be a true national recruiting force. Just this cycle alone, Michigan holds commitments from 12 different states. From Hawaii to New York, Jim Harbaugh and company have put an emphasis on finding the best talent regardless of location. That attitude has opened some doors in some interesting states. The Wolverines had success in Colorado a few years back landing former four-star recruits Carlo Kemp and Dylan McCaffrey in back-to-back cycles.

Colorado offensive lineman Reece Atteberry is committed to Michigan.

Now, Colorado is becoming a bit of a recruiting powerhouse, especially for its size. The trajectory of the state is, well, rising exponentially. Colorado is literally producing double digit Power Five recruits — not just FBS — every cycle. “Coming from Arizona, Colorado is where Arizona was 10 years ago,” said Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit head coach Dan Filleman said. “It’s just coming on the map. There have always been good players in Arizona. Now, you see the abundance of those guys. It’s the same thing with Colorado. I don’t know if it’s the altitude or what, but Colorado has big kids with height. “We have size in Colorado, and the skill positions are catching up. It’s not over recruited. I think Arizona is over recruited. But Colorado is a hidden gem that more and more schools are coming by.” So what’s contributed to the uptick in talent?

Former Denver (Colo.) Mullen and University of Miami quarterback Ryan Clement, who is now an assistant at Aurora (Colo.) Smoky Hill and Team Full Gorilla, a top 7v7 club team in Colorado, had a few ideas.

“The first one is pretty simple and obvious and doesn’t have much to do with football,” Clement said. “The population increase. Colorado is the most popular place to move and the growth has been amazing. The second one is people are embracing 7v7 and some of the summer stuff that wouldn’t otherwise happen. Colorado has embraced that. They go out and play good competition and travel. They’re willing to go jump on a bus and go to Utah and travel to other states in months that would have been reserved for other sports. Those are reasons for jump in the talent. “Back in the 90s, you had your local paper, Tom Lemming and Blue Chip. With the rise of the Internet, there is a lot more focus on kids in places that wouldn’t have gotten eyes on them before. There are a lot more guys being seeing by Rivals, etc. that may not be recruiting coordinators for schools but that recruiting coordinators for schools are following.” Michigan’s success back in 2016 and 2017 with the aforementioned Kemp and McCaffrey has opened the door for those top-level recruits that Colorado is starting to churn out. This cycle, the Wolverines are squarely in the mix for Rivals100 offensive lineman Andrew Gentry out of Littleton (Colo.) Columbine and hold a commitment from Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest offensive lineman Reece Atteberry. Michigan is also the early frontrunner for elite 2022 Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit quarterback Nicco Marchiol and a player for Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian wide receiver Gavin Sawchuk. Both have the potential to be national Top 100 players.