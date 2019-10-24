News More News
Coffee House: Michigan Needs To Take Advantage Of Huge Recruiting Weekend

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Michigan’s chances of winning a Big Ten title were all but dashed thanks to a heartbreaking loss in not so Happy Valley over the weekend.

Talks of Jim Harbuagh and exactly how long he’ll be at Michigan have only intensified this week with Football Scoop’s NFL exit strategy report. Harbaugh fired back with a letter to recruits’ parents that called the report ‘total crap,’ but perception remains the same.

Now, Michigan is set to welcome rival and nationally ranked Notre Dame to Ann Arbor on Saturday night.

Canadian tight end Theo Johnson is officially visiting Michigan this weekend.
Canadian tight end Theo Johnson is officially visiting Michigan this weekend. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

A win could quiet down the Harbaugh talks. A win could change the narrative of the season. A win could help Michigan score big on the recruiting trail.

Point blank: Michigan needs a win now more than ever.

