Michigan’s chances of winning a Big Ten title were all but dashed thanks to a heartbreaking loss in not so Happy Valley over the weekend.

Talks of Jim Harbuagh and exactly how long he’ll be at Michigan have only intensified this week with Football Scoop’s NFL exit strategy report. Harbaugh fired back with a letter to recruits’ parents that called the report ‘total crap,’ but perception remains the same.

Now, Michigan is set to welcome rival and nationally ranked Notre Dame to Ann Arbor on Saturday night.