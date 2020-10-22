Michigan has one of the best linebacker classes in the country.

After landing a trio of Rivals250 prospects at the position last cycle (Osman Savage has since entered the transfer portal), the Wolverines followed that up by securing commitments from a trio of All-Americans this cycle.

The latest verbal pledge came as a bit of a surprise as the Wolverines pulled off perhaps their best recruiting win yet — a late steal from Florida State in Rivals100 Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood product Branden Jennings.