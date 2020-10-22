Coffee House: Michigan Putting Together Special LB Recruiting Classes
Michigan has one of the best linebacker classes in the country.
After landing a trio of Rivals250 prospects at the position last cycle (Osman Savage has since entered the transfer portal), the Wolverines followed that up by securing commitments from a trio of All-Americans this cycle.
The latest verbal pledge came as a bit of a surprise as the Wolverines pulled off perhaps their best recruiting win yet — a late steal from Florida State in Rivals100 Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood product Branden Jennings.
Also known as Godzilla, Jennings is a monster in the middle is a massive upgrade over former commit Casey Phinney at the WILL spot. Jennings is a head basher, but he’s also athletic enough to cover and play in space.
Jennings isn’t the only prize land from Florida. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas’ Jaydon Hood is just a three-star prospect, but he’s an Under Armour All-American and one of the most underrated recruits in America.
Hood also spurned an in-state power (Miami) and sided with Michigan instead. The Wolverines love him at the Mike spot. He has a strong build, a nose for the football and is a leader on and off the field. Hood may be one of the best overall lands of the cycle.
