Michigan only has a few spots remaining its 2020 recruiting class.

The Wolverines are still in contact with prospects across several positions, but it’s clear landing a true offensive tackle is a top priority for head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive line coach Ed Warinner.

The month of October saw two new offensive line offers go out to three-star Chantilly (Va.) High tackle James Pogorelc and three-star Fort Myers (Fla.) High tackle Cayden Baker.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60