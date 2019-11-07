Coffee House: Michigan Still Searching For 2020 Offensive Tackle
Michigan only has a few spots remaining its 2020 recruiting class.
The Wolverines are still in contact with prospects across several positions, but it’s clear landing a true offensive tackle is a top priority for head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive line coach Ed Warinner.
The month of October saw two new offensive line offers go out to three-star Chantilly (Va.) High tackle James Pogorelc and three-star Fort Myers (Fla.) High tackle Cayden Baker.
Both are towering tackles with a lot of potential. Pogorelc stands at 6-foot-8, 270 pounds, while Baker is listed at 6-foot-7, 280 pounds. It’s clear the Wolverines really value height and athleticism at the position.
As far as their recruitments go, Pogorelc is set to make an unofficial visit to Michigan next weekend. While he is high on the Wolverines and is making his way to campus, Stanford is considered the heavy favorite.
