{{ timeAgo('2019-12-26 17:22:54 -0600') }}

Coffee House: Ranking In-Game Evaluations Of Michigan Commits

EJ Holland
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

It was a busy fall at The Wolverine.

I covered more than 40 high school football games across the country this season. From August to December, I spent almost every weekend seeing Michigan commits and targets.

The year got started in Nashville and ended in Dallas. From Los Angeles to Denver to Boston and everywhere in between, I did everything possible to bring you the best Michigan recruiting coverage and evaluations from the road.

Four-star safety Makari Paige signed with Michigan last week.

As mentioned, I had the opportunity to see several Michigan commits in live game action. Unfortunately, it was impossible to see all 27, but I did get an in-depth look at 16 future Wolverines.

Below, you will find my rankings of Michigan commits based on in-game performances.

