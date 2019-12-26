Coffee House: Ranking In-Game Evaluations Of Michigan Commits
It was a busy fall at The Wolverine.
I covered more than 40 high school football games across the country this season. From August to December, I spent almost every weekend seeing Michigan commits and targets.
The year got started in Nashville and ended in Dallas. From Los Angeles to Denver to Boston and everywhere in between, I did everything possible to bring you the best Michigan recruiting coverage and evaluations from the road.
As mentioned, I had the opportunity to see several Michigan commits in live game action. Unfortunately, it was impossible to see all 27, but I did get an in-depth look at 16 future Wolverines.
Below, you will find my rankings of Michigan commits based on in-game performances.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news