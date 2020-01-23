Unfortunately, I didn’t get to as many games as I normally do this season. I moved over from the Notre Dame beat right before the season, and I already had flights booked, which meant I had to work with what I was given.

For example, the first week of the season I was set to fly to St. Louis to see Notre Dame commit Jordan Johnson. I called Southwest, and the only place they could get me to on short notice was Louisville.

So I hopped on a plane to see 2021 wide receiver target Dekel Crowdus. The only problem… he transferred to IMG Academy a day before the game. After arriving in Louisville, I immediately hopped in a rental car a drove three hours to Nashville to see a pair of 2021 targets in Junior Colson and Jake Briningstool.

It was just that type of year for me. Along with having to navigate an already planned travel schedule, I also had to prepare for my big cross country move from Dallas to Chicago. It was a less than ideal fall.

Still, I made it to around 40 games and hit a dozen states in the process. Here is my All-Road team made up of the best Michigan signees and targets (still on the board) that I saw this past fall (excluding all-star games).