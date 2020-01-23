Coffee House: The Best Michigan Recruits I Saw Live This Fall
If you’re a subscriber to The Wolverine then you know I love to hit the road and see recruits in person.
There is no value in paying money to couch potato reporters. I firmly believe that it’s my duty to you, the subscriber, to go out and see as many recruits in as many live settings as possible. It’s the best way to not only gather information and build relationships but also get quality evaluations.
I also believe it’s a disservice to the kids if I don’t see them as often as possible. If I’m going to talk about them and analyze them then I sure as hell better be out seeing them.
Unfortunately, I didn’t get to as many games as I normally do this season. I moved over from the Notre Dame beat right before the season, and I already had flights booked, which meant I had to work with what I was given.
For example, the first week of the season I was set to fly to St. Louis to see Notre Dame commit Jordan Johnson. I called Southwest, and the only place they could get me to on short notice was Louisville.
So I hopped on a plane to see 2021 wide receiver target Dekel Crowdus. The only problem… he transferred to IMG Academy a day before the game. After arriving in Louisville, I immediately hopped in a rental car a drove three hours to Nashville to see a pair of 2021 targets in Junior Colson and Jake Briningstool.
It was just that type of year for me. Along with having to navigate an already planned travel schedule, I also had to prepare for my big cross country move from Dallas to Chicago. It was a less than ideal fall.
Still, I made it to around 40 games and hit a dozen states in the process. Here is my All-Road team made up of the best Michigan signees and targets (still on the board) that I saw this past fall (excluding all-star games).
