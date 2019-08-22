My time at BGI has come to an end, and now, my focus is on bringing that same in-person evaluation perspective The Wolverine. My hope is to shed some light on how players look up close. After all, you can’t just rank dudes from your couch and call yourself an expert.

Okay, it’s time to get of my soapbox.

Here are my thoughts on some of the Michigan targets I’ve seen in person and where they ranked in the aforementioned Rivals250.