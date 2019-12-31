It was a marquee victory for the Longhorns and put them in a position to land another Top 5 recruiting class this cycle. Every recruit on Texas’ board was gushing over the win — even though some pundits argued Georgia played subpar due to a playoff snub.

That didn’t matter to recruits. What mattered was a win over Georgia.

Who cares if Alabama isn’t playing at full strength with no Tua Tagovailoa? A win over Alabama is still a win over Alabama. That’s exactly what recruits want to see from Michigan.