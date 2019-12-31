Coffee House: What A Win Over Alabama Would Mean For Michigan Recruiting
Michigan has another prime opportunity to make a huge recruiting statement.
In a month full of mostly meaningless bowl games, Michigan drew a perfect matchup in Alabama. This bowl game means everything on the recruiting front.
A win over one of college football’s true buzz saws could have prospects, well, buzzing. A perfect comparison would be Texas’ win over Georgia in last year’s Sugar Bowl.
It was a marquee victory for the Longhorns and put them in a position to land another Top 5 recruiting class this cycle. Every recruit on Texas’ board was gushing over the win — even though some pundits argued Georgia played subpar due to a playoff snub.
That didn’t matter to recruits. What mattered was a win over Georgia.
Who cares if Alabama isn’t playing at full strength with no Tua Tagovailoa? A win over Alabama is still a win over Alabama. That’s exactly what recruits want to see from Michigan.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news