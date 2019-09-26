Coffee House: What Michigan's Start To The Season Means For Recruiting
It’s not time to panic.
Not yet, at least.
Yes, Michigan is coming off an ugly performance against Wisconsin. Yes, recruits have certainly taken notice of the identity crisis the Wolverines are facing offensively. And yes, a loss like that is a cause for concern.
Panic is such a strong word. Worry might be better. Point blank: Michigan needs to move past Wisconsin, fix the issues plaguing them offensively in a hurry and win big games.
Big wins on the field equal big wins on the recruiting trail. That’s kind of been the caveat as we begin to turn the page on 2020 and look ahead to 2021. Michigan has put together a great class this cycle. The 2021 class has a chance to be spectacular.
But that won’t happen unless it wins. This was supposed to be a Top 10 team. This was supposed to the year the Ohio State hurdle was cleared. Heck, this was supposed to be a playoff contender.
