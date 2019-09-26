It’s not time to panic.

Not yet, at least.

Yes, Michigan is coming off an ugly performance against Wisconsin. Yes, recruits have certainly taken notice of the identity crisis the Wolverines are facing offensively. And yes, a loss like that is a cause for concern.

Panic is such a strong word. Worry might be better. Point blank: Michigan needs to move past Wisconsin, fix the issues plaguing them offensively in a hurry and win big games.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60