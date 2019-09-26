News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-26 15:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Coffee House: What Michigan's Start To The Season Means For Recruiting

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

It’s not time to panic.

Not yet, at least.

Yes, Michigan is coming off an ugly performance against Wisconsin. Yes, recruits have certainly taken notice of the identity crisis the Wolverines are facing offensively. And yes, a loss like that is a cause for concern.

Panic is such a strong word. Worry might be better. Point blank: Michigan needs to move past Wisconsin, fix the issues plaguing them offensively in a hurry and win big games.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Michigan has a Top 10 recruiting class nationally this cycle.
Michigan has a Top 10 recruiting class nationally this cycle. (Per Kjeldsen)

Big wins on the field equal big wins on the recruiting trail. That’s kind of been the caveat as we begin to turn the page on 2020 and look ahead to 2021. Michigan has put together a great class this cycle. The 2021 class has a chance to be spectacular.

But that won’t happen unless it wins. This was supposed to be a Top 10 team. This was supposed to the year the Ohio State hurdle was cleared. Heck, this was supposed to be a playoff contender.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}