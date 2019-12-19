Coffee House: What's Next For 2020 Michigan Recruiting?
Early signing day has come and gone.
But that doesn’t mean the 2020 recruiting cycle is over.
Michigan still has a few remaining slots and will look to fill them over the next couple of months, starting off with four-star Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne cornerback Darion Green-Warren.
The Wolverines have made Green-Warren their top overall priority and are building momentum heading into his Jan. 4 decision date at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
As an early enrollee, Green-Warren did not have to sign during the early period. I'm not saying he did or did not sign a letter. But he had the option not to. Regardless, the Rivals250 prospect will keep things under wraps for a few weeks.
Green-Warren, a former Oklahoma commit, was considered a USC lean for most of the fall. A California kid, Green-Warren loved the program and the idea of staying close to home. His heart seemed to be with the Trojans.
However, his head seems to be with Michigan. USC, despite retaining head coach Clay Helton, still has plenty of question marks. Green-Warren likes the stability at Michigan as well as Jim Harbaugh’s NFL experience.
The Wolverines absolutely blew Green-Warren away on his recent official visit. Green-Warren even admitted that Michigan would be the ‘best business decision’ for his future.
