Michigan still has a few remaining slots and will look to fill them over the next couple of months, starting off with four-star Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne cornerback Darion Green-Warren .

But that doesn’t mean the 2020 recruiting cycle is over.

The Wolverines have made Green-Warren their top overall priority and are building momentum heading into his Jan. 4 decision date at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

As an early enrollee, Green-Warren did not have to sign during the early period. I'm not saying he did or did not sign a letter. But he had the option not to. Regardless, the Rivals250 prospect will keep things under wraps for a few weeks.

Green-Warren, a former Oklahoma commit, was considered a USC lean for most of the fall. A California kid, Green-Warren loved the program and the idea of staying close to home. His heart seemed to be with the Trojans.