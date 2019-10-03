With the accelerated recruiting timeline, I often find myself forgetting about kids in the current cycle as my focus is so much on 2021.

For example, Rivals250 running back and Oklahoma commit Seth McGowan is a recruit I covered closely during my time on the Texas beat. I saw a clip of McGowan on Twitter the other day, and I swear I thought he was already at OU.

Yes, Michigan still has a handful of remaining 2020 targets, but I can count them with my fingers, so covering the current cycle isn’t as high on my to-do list.

And when it comes to 2020 recruits not considering Michigan, it’s like, well, they are buried in a filing cabinet somewhere in the back of my brain.