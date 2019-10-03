News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-03 07:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Coffee House: Which 2020 Michigan Commits Can Make Immediate Impacts?

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

With the accelerated recruiting timeline, I often find myself forgetting about kids in the current cycle as my focus is so much on 2021.

For example, Rivals250 running back and Oklahoma commit Seth McGowan is a recruit I covered closely during my time on the Texas beat. I saw a clip of McGowan on Twitter the other day, and I swear I thought he was already at OU.

Yes, Michigan still has a handful of remaining 2020 targets, but I can count them with my fingers, so covering the current cycle isn’t as high on my to-do list.

And when it comes to 2020 recruits not considering Michigan, it’s like, well, they are buried in a filing cabinet somewhere in the back of my brain.

Four-star defensive end Braiden McGregor is committed to Michigan.
Four-star defensive end Braiden McGregor is committed to Michigan. (Brandon Brown)

With that said, The Fort still seems pretty excited about Michigan’s 2020 commits.

As you should be. Michigan has the No. 7 ranked class in the country, per Rivals.com, and there is a lot to like about this group of talented players.

One of the consistent questions on the board seems to be: “Which one of these guys can make an immediate impact?”

I’ll answer that question and do you one better.

Here are five 2020 Wolverines commits that I feel can make an instant impact once they arrive in Ann Arbor.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}