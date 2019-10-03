Coffee House: Which 2020 Michigan Commits Can Make Immediate Impacts?
With the accelerated recruiting timeline, I often find myself forgetting about kids in the current cycle as my focus is so much on 2021.
For example, Rivals250 running back and Oklahoma commit Seth McGowan is a recruit I covered closely during my time on the Texas beat. I saw a clip of McGowan on Twitter the other day, and I swear I thought he was already at OU.
Yes, Michigan still has a handful of remaining 2020 targets, but I can count them with my fingers, so covering the current cycle isn’t as high on my to-do list.
And when it comes to 2020 recruits not considering Michigan, it’s like, well, they are buried in a filing cabinet somewhere in the back of my brain.
With that said, The Fort still seems pretty excited about Michigan’s 2020 commits.
As you should be. Michigan has the No. 7 ranked class in the country, per Rivals.com, and there is a lot to like about this group of talented players.
One of the consistent questions on the board seems to be: “Which one of these guys can make an immediate impact?”
I’ll answer that question and do you one better.
Here are five 2020 Wolverines commits that I feel can make an instant impact once they arrive in Ann Arbor.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news