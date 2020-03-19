The other half of the two-man 2021 class is Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi. He sided with Michigan two months prior to McCarthy pulling the trigger.

Now, it’s certainly not time for panic. Major programs like Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma and Penn State have three commits or fewer. On top of that, the Wolverines hold commitments from Top 50 players nationally.

But the natives are getting restless.

Michigan could use a commitment right about now. Heated rival Ohio State is on fire, the Wolverines appear to be losing traction with some of their top prospects and on-campus visits have been suspended for the time being.

So who are some recruits to jump on board and end what seems like an eternal drought? Here are five candidates.