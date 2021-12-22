College Football Playoff Management Committee announces new COVID policies

With uncertainty surrounding COVID and the Omicron variant increasing by the day (look no further than last night's cancellation of the men's basketball game), the College Football Playoff Management Committee announced new policies and procedures for participating teams.

Teams now have the option of arriving for their bowl game two days prior, instead of the customary five days. Michigan was set to fly to Miami on Christmas day; whether they will use the option to arrive instead on December 29 was unclear at the time of publication.

Once in Miami, Michigan student-athletes, staff, band members, and spirit squad will have the option to not attend any events associated with the game. All access to coaches, student-athletes, and staff for media will be granted virtually.

The Management Committee is also limiting sideline access, allowing only essential personnel access to the playing field. Anyone granted access to the playing field must either have a negative COVID test in the past 72 hours or be vaccinated. Testing will be conducted according to each team's regular season protocol.

As for Michigan's path forward, here are a look at each scenario per the committee's new rules:

If either Michigan or Georgia are unavailable to play: the unavailable team forfeits, and the other team moves on to the national championship game.

If both Michigan and Georgia are unavailable to play: the Orange Bowl is declared "no contest" and the winner of the Cotton Bowl is named the CFP national champion.

If Michigan, Georgia, and one of Alabama or Cincinnati are unavailable to play: the Orange Bowl is declared "no contest," the team unavailable in the Cotton Bowl forfeits, and the last team standing is declared the CFP national champion.

If Michigan defeats Georgia, moves on to the CFP national championship game, then is unavailable to play: the national title game can be rescheduled, but to no later than Friday, January 14. If one team is unavailable and the game can no longer be rescheduled, the unavailable team forfeits and the other team is declared the CFP national champion. If both teams are unavailable to play and the game cannot be rescheduled, the title game is declared "no contest" and the championship is vacated.

