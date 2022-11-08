College Football Playoff Rankings: Michigan Jumps Into Top 4
Michigan football is gaining respect from the College Football Playoff committee.
After leaving the undefeated Wolverines out of the top four in last week's initial rankings, the CFP bumped up a spot from 5th to 3rd.
U-M struggled for a half but otherwise dominated unranked Rutgers in a 52-17 road win, while previously No. 1 Tennessee (now 5th) took a beating from new No. 1 Georgia, and previously No. 3 Clemson (10th) lost 35-14 on the road at Notre Dame.
The road win and some losses from the rest of the top five were enough for the committee to reward Michigan with a two-spot jump in the rankings.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State landed at No. 14, while the one ranked team left on Michigan's schedule -- Ohio State -- is No. 2.
Michigan is one of four undefeated teams left in college football.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram