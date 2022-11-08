Michigan football is gaining respect from the College Football Playoff committee.

After leaving the undefeated Wolverines out of the top four in last week's initial rankings, the CFP bumped up a spot from 5th to 3rd.

U-M struggled for a half but otherwise dominated unranked Rutgers in a 52-17 road win, while previously No. 1 Tennessee (now 5th) took a beating from new No. 1 Georgia, and previously No. 3 Clemson (10th) lost 35-14 on the road at Notre Dame.

The road win and some losses from the rest of the top five were enough for the committee to reward Michigan with a two-spot jump in the rankings.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State landed at No. 14, while the one ranked team left on Michigan's schedule -- Ohio State -- is No. 2.

Michigan is one of four undefeated teams left in college football.