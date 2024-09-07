Saturday against Texas was the first loss in Michigan Stadium for Colston Loveland—the first regular season loss for the junior star tight end.

Loveland led Michigan in receiving again with eight receptions for 70 yards, but his game tells the story of the entire Wolverine team. It was the mistakes that stood out.

Late in the second quarter, Michigan was driving, hoping to get a score right before the half to make it 17-10 and give the Wolverines a chance to tie the game with the ball to start the second half. Davis Warren hit Loveland on a slant, but the pass was high, and as Loveland tried to bring the ball down, he fumbled. Giving Texas a short field and the chance to score the touchdown that made it 24-3 before halftime.

With Michigan down 31-6 and just trying to show life in the third quarter, Loveland ran the wrong route, and Warren threw an interception with Loveland's back facing his quarterback.

For Loveland, it's about getting back to work and learning from the difficult loss.

"I'm just going to come back tomorrow, really watch the tape, see what we did wrong," Loveland told the media following the loss to Texas. "Like he (Warren) said, shot ourselves on the foot a lot. Just didn't execute. Just got to dissect the film, see what we can do right, and then we got to keep this train rolling."

Michigan has won plenty of big games over the years, either by taking the early lead themselves or by keeping their opponent in striking distance and outplaying them in the later parts of the game. With Texas taking the early 14-3 lead, Michigan seemed to be at a disadvantage, but that's not something Loveland wants to focus on.

"The scoreboard, it doesn't matter until it all hits zero. I don't think that rattled us at all, but down or up, at the beginning of the game, we got to go out there and take each play-by-play, drive-by-drive, and go execute. We just didn't do that enough."

He may not be a captain, but it is hard to see Loveland as a leader of this team. Clearly, it's the best player through the first two games. The mentality he has, he believes, exists in the locker room that this team will be ready to get back to work right away.

"Yeah, we got a lot of tough-minded individuals. Guys that don't like to lose at all. Obviously, no one likes to, but we got a group of guys that despise losing. You always learn from these losses. Like I said, we're going to watch a lot of tape. That's what we got to figure out, but I think we're going to respond in a good manner. We're going to come into the building tomorrow fired up and ready to be perfect."

Next week Michigan takes on Arkansas State before conference play begins the following week with USC coming to the Big House for the first time since 1958