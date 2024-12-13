Colston Loveland forgoes remaining eligibility, declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Michigan junior tight end Colston Loveland announced on Friday that he will forgo his remaining eligibility and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. Loveland will go down as one of the best tight ends in Michigan football history.

"After careful consideration and discussions with those who have supported me, I have made the decision to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft," Loveland wrote in a statement on Instagram. "As I embark on this next chapter of my career, I will forever carry a part of this university with me and continue to represent Michigan with pride."

A four-star recruit from Gooding, Idaho, Loveland was a diamond in the rough that former tight ends coach Jay Harbaugh miraculously found. At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Loveland had a frame big enough to make an impact at the next level, but Gooding, Idaho isn't exactly a recruiting hotbed.

Loveland arrived in Ann Arbor as an incoming freshman in 2022 and immediately made an impact for the Wolverines. During his freshman campaign, Loveland caught 16 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns, including a 45-yard touchdown reception from J.J. McCarthy against Ohio State in Columbus.

Throughout his entire career as a Wolverine, Loveland caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He is projected to be a mid-to-late first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft.