Many think Michigan tight end Colston Loveland is the best player at his position heading into the 2024 season.

Just don't ask him what he thinks of that opinion, though, because he wants nothing to do with it. The recognition is something he doesn't take for granted, he's not the type to read all the press clippings.

"I’ve seen some stuff on it, it’s an honor,” Loveland said. “I feel like I’ve got a lot long ways to go, haven’t at all peaked. In all aspects of my game, I feel like I can grow, which is exciting. It’s cool to see that, but really, I don’t listen to all that. I got a lot to prove to myself, to this team. Just focused on what we got going right now, what we got going today in camp."

Now heading into his junior season, Loveland is the grizzled veteran on the team who understands what outside noise, good or bad, is handled within the program.

Going through a season with plenty of noise like last season, the Wolverines understand that nothing that has been done in the past impacts the future, and the only thing that matters is what's being done on that day.

Like so many before him, Loveland is instead focusing on the team and how he can get better at his craft.

"I think it’s just kind of what we do at Michigan,” Loveland said. “We block out all the noise, good or bad. Like, you said, it’s preseason, so, I haven’t done anything yet. So, I look at that as, like, it means nothing, you know what I’m saying? We haven’t done anything. So, being surrounded by people, like-minded individuals every day, we’re all on the same page. None of it matters till we go out there and do it. So that’s kind of how I rock.”