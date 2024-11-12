Colston Loveland shoots down thoughts of sitting out: 'We're going to play'

Despite being 5-5 on the season and failing to reach many of the goals it set out to achieve in 2024, Michigan football has some of the best top-end talent in the entire country. The Wolverines seemingly have four surefire first-round draft picks on their roster, and they might have a potential fifth in EDGE rusher Josaiah Stewart.

For many players, it hasn't been the season they had all hoped coming off a national championship season. From getting blown out by Texas at home to losing back-to-back games on two different occasions to not even being bowl-eligible 10 games into the season, it's essentially been a train wreck.

Will Johnson, one of the aforementioned surefire first-round draft picks, has missed the last three games with a lingering injury. There is a seemingly real possibility — depending on how fast he recovers — that Johnson never plays another game for the Wolverines. This has stirred up a bit of controversy among the fanbase as to whether Johnson is "sitting out" in hopes of protecting his high draft stock.

But players like Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Colston Loveland continue to play. Of course, none of them are dealing with known injuries, but meeting with reporters on Tuesday night, Loveland shot down any thoughts of sitting out.

"We're gonna play," Loveland said. "As long as we're healthy and feel good, we're gonna play. I mean, Michigan's done so much for us. All of our boys, our brothers, our family, our coaches — they're all still coaching and playing, so why wouldn't we play?"

"We've got goals to reach as a team and individually as well, so, as long as I'm healthy, I'm playing."

Loveland did recognize that Johnson's situation is a bit of a unique one, and he seemed understanding that Johnson isn't in any hurry to rush back onto the field, but the 6-foot-5 tight end will continue to play as long as he's healthy.

"I could see both sides; maybe if you had an injury or something, but like, I feel like for me and a lot of guys here, if you're healthy and you can go out there and play, we love the game of football. We've been blessed by God to be able to play this game. Our family sacrificed so much, so why wouldn't we play?"

When asked if Sherrone Moore had met with potential high draft picks like Loveland, Graham, Grant or Johnson about potentially sitting out, Loveland said that conversation hasn't been had.

"No, he hasn't said anything about it yet."

There are two regular-season games left, and it seems as if Loveland will be on the field in both games. But if Michigan picks up that coveted sixth win and bowl eligibility, Loveland admitted he'd have to think about playing.

"That may be a different story."