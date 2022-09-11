ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh dropped the news so nonchalantly. As if he were mentioning a very important factoid in passing as if we were supposed to know what he was thinking and the decision that was to come.

J.J. McCarthy is QB1 in Ann Arbor and, if his play has anything to show for it, won't be relinquishing that role anytime soon.

As the dawn breaks on McCarthy's time to shine, just as quickly does the sun set on Cade McNamara's era at the helm.

While this isn't to eulogize McNamara's time in Ann Arbor, it's more so to remind everyone how we got here in the first place and to never forget those who set the table, those who came before.

In a tumultuous 2020 season, McNamara was the calming factor the program needed to stabilize itself. If it weren't for an unfortunate injury in the Penn State game that year, who knows if the Wolverines would come out on the better side of a .500 record?

In a year that was in disarray for so many reasons, it was clear that the program was on the brink.

Harbaugh's contract was restructured, the fanbase on edge and the team another disappointing loss away from a full revolt from the natives in Ann Arbor.

Of course, none of these issues were McNamara's to shoulder. All he was there to do is play football.

McNamara's stabilization of the program is what earned him the starting nod in 2021. McCarthy wasn't ready but was prepared to nip at his heels for playing time.

In a year that no one had any expectations for the Wolverines, a perfect storm touched down in Ann Arbor with McNamara in the right place at the right time.

Not one person is responsible for the victories against Ohio State and Iowa to close the regular season but McNamara can boast a handful of things other quarterbacks before him tried and failed to do.

A victory over the Buckeyes. A Big Ten title. A College Football Playoff appearance. All things McNamara will have to keep with him forever.

With McNamara at the helm of the offense, the standard had been set. Now, to eclipse those standards, it's clear that the Wolverines can no longer be one-dimensional to compete on a national stage, to advance further than just being happy to make it. U-M wants to belong.

And to belong, the responsibility is now on McCarthy.

As fans turn their excitement to the McCarthy era, do so with a sense of pride and gratefulness that the program is in the position to do so.

With McNamara undoubtedly frustrated and hurting being demoted to the bench, don't forget the happiness you felt when the vaunted Buckeyes were finally felled. The beast was slain, multiple beasts, in 2021 and McNamara had a lot to do that.

As he will undoubtedly be relied upon to lead the team as captain, don't forget where the program came from as the future is now the present.

He will do so with an offense that is now manufactured to put McCarthy in a position to succeed, a position he was once in.

With the realization that the coaching staff needs to make business-like decisions in favor of the program, putting the team above individuals, the difficult decision was made and life in Ann Arbor needs to move forward.

You can feel bad for him, you can feel sad and you can even feel happy for the future.

Don't forget where things were before McNamara and don't forget his contributions.

He helped set the table. Made sure the silverware were in the right place, plates were clean and the food on the table was hot.

Now, it's time to eat.

While McCarthy feasts on the spoils and receives the cheers and adoration of the Wolverines faithful, don't forget what life was like before the stabilizer came into play.

Don't forget Cade McNamara.