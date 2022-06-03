COLUMN: Don't expect handouts at the quarterback position for Michigan

Under Jim Harbaugh, the quarterback position has always been considered an open competition. The best man wins. No matter what you did the year prior, no matter your class standing or how your teammates view you, the best quarterback always gets determined once the balls get rolled onto the field.

In years past, guys like Shea Patterson were involved in 'battles' during fall camp. Battles that provide just enough competition to make things interesting but it was always Patterson's job to lose.

This year might be the most interesting season for the quarterback position during Harbaugh's entire tenure.

You have the incumbent, Cade McNamara, a leader which helped the Wolverines overcome its longtime foe in Ohio State, helped the team win a Big Ten championship, and led the Wolverines to its first College Football Playoff birth in program history.

Then you have JJ McCarthy, a rising sophomore, a five-star recruit coming out of high school with all the physical tools and traits to become an excellent quarterback in his right. One with plenty of untapped potential.

So, what happens next?

That answer, of course, will be determined in the practice field in the coming weeks. One thing is for certain, though, there won't be any handouts or free passes given by Harbaugh.

It doesn't matter what you did last year, what matters is what you've done for the program lately.