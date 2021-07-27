COLUMN: Is Michigan Wolverines Football On Top Of The NIL Game?
Name, Image and Likeness has taken center stage in college athletics, with many players across different sports raking in deals. Many coaches whose programs haven’t yet taken advantage vow they will, while others are still trying to figure out
Even more are laughing openly at colleagues who are promising the corporations surrounding their campuses will make them the NIL kings of the Midwest (for example).
"I love listening to all the coaches in the SEC and the guys before me … ‘We've got the best opportunity of NIL in Evanston, in Chicago,’” Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald said with a laugh. “We're all trying to figure this thing out, so we need to get off thinking we have all got the best and work hard to educate our young men, educate their families, and then eventually put things in place to educate from the NCAA and the Big Ten level perspective student-athletes and their families.
RELATED: Anonymous Opponent Talks Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football
RELATED: Tracking Michigan Football Players On Preseason Watch Lists
… “I think as we sit here at this time next year, I think we're all going to have a really good idea where this is at. I just think it's comical listening to all of us head coaches talk about how great our fan bases and our Twitter handles are for NIL for our players. It has nothing to do with it … but it's been humorous to watch.”
Like it or not, though, it’s going to be an important part of the landscape going forward, and programs that have been preparing for it are already a step ahead. Alabama’s Nick Saban sent shock waves throughout college football when he announced quarterback Bryce Young was already approaching $1 million in endorsements.
There are likely plenty of coaches who aren’t thrilled about it, of course, especially those whose programs don’t have the resources. If they don’t like it, though, they’d probably never admit it.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh insisted it was a ‘positive thing’ for the game while at the recent Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.
“It was designed to be a positive thing, and I think it’s going to be,” he said. “So much stuff was thrown at these guys and gals, the college students last year. So many things swirling, and high school and grade school kids (too) … I think they’ve bounced back, but it’s also pretty darn tough, too.
“NIL has come along, and that’s a real positive thing. It’s good consequences for doing good; really good rewards for being a good football player or good athlete, good student, good person. Those things those young men and young women … putting their best foot forward, having a chance to have good consequences. I think it’s a really good thing.”
But is U-M in good position against the ‘Bamas, Ohio States and Clemsons, for example?
***CLICK HERE TO READ MORE: NIL and MICHIGAN - Where do the Wolverines stand?
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook