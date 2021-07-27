COLUMN: Is Michigan Wolverines Football On Top of the NIL Game?

Name, Image and Likeness has taken center stage in college athletics, with many players across different sports raking in deals. Many coaches whose programs haven’t yet taken advantage vow they will, while others are still trying to figure out Even more are laughing openly at colleagues who are promising the corporations surrounding their campuses will make them the NIL kings of the Midwest (for example). "I love listening to all the coaches in the SEC and the guys before me … ‘We've got the best opportunity of NIL in Evanston, in Chicago,’” Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald said with a laugh. “We're all trying to figure this thing out, so we need to get off thinking we have all got the best and work hard to educate our young men, educate their families, and then eventually put things in place to educate from the NCAA and the Big Ten level perspective student-athletes and their families. RELATED: Anonymous Opponent Talks Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football RELATED: Tracking Michigan Football Players On Preseason Watch Lists

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh believes U-M is well positioned in the NIL game. (© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)

… “I think as we sit here at this time next year, I think we're all going to have a really good idea where this is at. I just think it's comical listening to all of us head coaches talk about how great our fan bases and our Twitter handles are for NIL for our players. It has nothing to do with it … but it's been humorous to watch.” Like it or not, though, it’s going to be an important part of the landscape going forward, and programs that have been preparing for it are already a step ahead. Alabama’s Nick Saban sent shock waves throughout college football when he announced quarterback Bryce Young was already approaching $1 million in endorsements. There are likely plenty of coaches who aren’t thrilled about it, of course, especially those whose programs don’t have the resources. If they don’t like it, though, they’d probably never admit it.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!