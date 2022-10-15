If it wasn't before, it's now time.

Michigan running back Blake Corum deserves to be in the Heisman conversation. Not necessarily the front-runner but his play is deserving of his plane ticket to New York.

We'll let the statistics speak for themselves: 901 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is in the top-five in the country for every major rushing statistic for a winning program that's playing meaningful football right now.

Just this week against Penn State, he added 166 yards and 2 touchdowns. In a top-10 showdown, those are the moments you point to when you look for postseason awards.

Against a Nittany Lion defense that ranks near the top of the nation in rush defense, Corum helped the Wolverines rush for over 400 yards total.

More evidence that conversations need to be had.

You talk about "Heisman moments" for contenders throughout the season, and Saturday's performance is one of them. This is only just one in a capsule, that's not to discuss the body of work he has done this season and what he will continue to do moving forward as the season progresses.

The best is yet to come for Corum and that's a scary sight for opposing defenses.

A true winner of the Heisman Trophy, in a sense, is considered the Most Valuable Player of any team. Take away that player from any team and they're not the same. That can be said for Corum and the Wolverines.

He is the lifeblood of this offense, he's gotten the Wolverines out of multiple slumps, out of multiple jams and has bailed out the team in crucial situations with his power and athleticism alone.

Tthere's no doubt in anyone's mind about how important Corum is to the program. Take him away, who knows what happens.

That is the true meaning of what a Heisman contender means to a program.

While the program enjoys the bye week, the Michigan State Spartans loom in two weeks. Rivalry games are where legends are made, where legacies are cemented. No matter the records, the two teams will clash and the best players will make plays. Another opportunity for Corum to get himself into the conversation.

The opportunities that lie ahead for Corum are great and very apparent.

It's time to expand the conversation of the Heisman Trophy in Ann Arbor, with Corum being center stage of those discussions.