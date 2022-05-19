COLUMN: Love him or hate him, Jim Harbaugh was right

It's hard to beat the cheaters.

Those were the words uttered by Jim Harbaugh to author John U. Bacon in his book "Overtime: Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines at the Crossroads of College Football."

Harbaugh was laughed at for this assumption. Told he was jealous that he couldn't get over the Ohio State hump and make it to the College Football Playoff.

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel TMBR has to offer

Some also assumed he was referring to the SEC, even though he didn't mention any programs specifically by name.

Guilty conscience, perhaps?

Love him or hate him, Harbaugh has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. For better or for worse, you always know what Harbaugh is feeling about any situation he discusses.

In the latest drama surrounding Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher, and SEC in-fighting about whether players were paid to come to their program or not, one thing is abundantly clear.

Jim Harbaugh was right.

From Bacon's book, Harbaugh hasn't been shy to rattle the cages of coaches around the nation, including the SEC. Harbaugh insists, publicly, that his program says and does the right things when it comes to recruiting.