COLUMN: Michigan has big opportunity to change the narrative against USC

The start of the season for Michigan has been what it is. With a 2-1 record three games in with a loss against the number one team in the country, the Wolverines are right around where many thought they would be in terms of records.

However, it's how the team has looked in those three weeks that has brought some concerns, rightfully so.

Cosplaying as a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde character, the program's identity remains somewhat of a mystery. Is the team better than it's shown? Is it worse?

Saturday's game against USC has a chance to flip the script and change the narrative in many ways for the program moving forward.

I don't think the Wolverines particularly care what is said about them outside the building. With that being said, life gets a lot easier when people focus on why the team is doing well instead of analyzing every excruciating detail when things go wrong.

This weekend has the makings of being an inflection point. Something that can be pointed to when the season essentially ended, or when talk of being competitive in the conference and, by chance, a shot at the college football playoff.

A loss obviously dashes a lot of hopes that U-M could compete against teams better than USC, namely Oregon and Ohio State.

Any given Saturday still applies but the program is going to have to prove it can get the job done.

A win, however, could mean a whole heck of a lot in terms of confidence and getting things back on track.

Alex Orji is getting the start, we don't know whether there will be rotation at the quarterback spot on Saturday, but if he plays well and takes care of the ball, you're immediately in a better place than what was there before. Orji leading the team to a win over the Trojans proves you have a guy to lean on, especially one who has another year of eligibility remaining.

The defense has had its ups and downs and a bad finish to the Arkansas State game has left a sour taste in the mouths of many. While it was the second and third team defense that allowed a late score, the first-team defense still needs improvement. Third-down defense is an issue and we've seen what a good quarterback can do to the defense.

An improved day on defense can take a lot of pressure off things moving forward.

There's also a scenario where both sides of the ball have clear improvement but it's still not enough to get the win.

In that case, there are no moral victories. Perhaps some hope, but 3-1 looks a lot better than 2-2.

That is why winning on Saturday is imperative for the Wolverines. A chance to change the narrative and get things back on track.

Nothing less than improvement across the board won't get it done.