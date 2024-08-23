If one thing is abundantly clear as we're approaching less than a week until kickoff: There has yet to be a decision on the quarterback race.

Let's also call it how it is, having some sort of public proclamation about who the starter is going to be is highly unlikely but cannot be ruled out, either. Whether it was clear that someone like Shea Patterson was starting or even someone like J.J. McCarthy, the attempt at deception always had a predictable outcome at some point.

A new head coach but with the same philosophy. The more things change, the more it stays the same.

In this current quarterback race, things remain a little cloudy regarding who gets the starting nod against the Bulldogs.

With what's clear, it's now a two-person battle, with Alex Orji and Davis Warren duking it out to become the starter and both pushing each other every step of the way.

Where do things currently stand in the quarterback discussion?

Well, it depends on who you ask.

One very loud contingent suggests that Orji is leading the way in the race and should be in line to start. Some opinions have gone one step further to suggest that it was always going to be Orji being the choice, he just needed to find his footing in the battle.

Where Orji has consistently excelled compared to his peers is with his athleticism, which shouldn't come as a surprise. His ability to extend plays with his legs and create something from nothing is where he has excelled the most and has created the most separation.

From a passing perspective, it's become clear from those who have observed practice and from team sources that Orji has been finding his confidence in the pocket and has been making plays.

With a heavy learn in Orji's corner in terms of supporters, Warren has his contingent of supporters, too.

Warren has acquitted himself well during fall camp and is 'right there' with Orji in the competition. When comparing the two, he's not going to be able to give you the things from an athleticism standpoint that Orji can and his passing ability has been on par, and sometimes better, than Orji in camp.

The voices are loud for Orji but the Warren noise won't dissipate. Who will be the starter? If you pay attention to the noise, it all suggests Orji.

Again, it all depends on who you ask.