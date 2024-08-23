COLUMN: When discussing the quarterbacks, it all depends on who you ask
If one thing is abundantly clear as we're approaching less than a week until kickoff: There has yet to be a decision on the quarterback race.
Let's also call it how it is, having some sort of public proclamation about who the starter is going to be is highly unlikely but cannot be ruled out, either. Whether it was clear that someone like Shea Patterson was starting or even someone like J.J. McCarthy, the attempt at deception always had a predictable outcome at some point.
A new head coach but with the same philosophy. The more things change, the more it stays the same.
In this current quarterback race, things remain a little cloudy regarding who gets the starting nod against the Bulldogs.
With what's clear, it's now a two-person battle, with Alex Orji and Davis Warren duking it out to become the starter and both pushing each other every step of the way.
Where do things currently stand in the quarterback discussion?
Well, it depends on who you ask.
One very loud contingent suggests that Orji is leading the way in the race and should be in line to start. Some opinions have gone one step further to suggest that it was always going to be Orji being the choice, he just needed to find his footing in the battle.
Where Orji has consistently excelled compared to his peers is with his athleticism, which shouldn't come as a surprise. His ability to extend plays with his legs and create something from nothing is where he has excelled the most and has created the most separation.
From a passing perspective, it's become clear from those who have observed practice and from team sources that Orji has been finding his confidence in the pocket and has been making plays.
With a heavy learn in Orji's corner in terms of supporters, Warren has his contingent of supporters, too.
Warren has acquitted himself well during fall camp and is 'right there' with Orji in the competition. When comparing the two, he's not going to be able to give you the things from an athleticism standpoint that Orji can and his passing ability has been on par, and sometimes better, than Orji in camp.
The voices are loud for Orji but the Warren noise won't dissipate. Who will be the starter? If you pay attention to the noise, it all suggests Orji.
Again, it all depends on who you ask.
A two-QB system early?
U-M itself has not commented directly on whether it wants to run one starter at quarterback and stick with the choice or go with a two-quarterback system early in the season.
All signs point to one guy but another quarterback getting snaps can't be ruled out.
Unfortunately for the program, it does not have the benefit of an easy schedule to ease the quarterback race into a final decision. The Bulldogs will be ready to play and the daunting task of facing Texas is coming up quickly.
There's no time to lose.
This is also why some have hypothesized the possibility of seeing both quarterbacks play against the Bulldogs as a ploy and threat that the Longhorns have to prepare for both quarterbacks.
The saying goes that if you have to play two quarterbacks then you don't have any at all. Again, there's nothing concrete being said that a two-quarterback system is absolutely going to be deployed but it would conflict directly with offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell said before camp about sticking to your guns.
"I think you gotta be confident, you gotta hold your ground," Campbell said. "Obviously, injuries could change how that plays out so you gotta prepare all of them like they're starters. When you make the decision, you gotta be confident in what you do. Listen, there's no second-guessing when you leave the room, you gotta make the decision and we're gonna go forward with it."
Can things change? Certainly.
However, that does not sound like a coach who is ready to play a two-quarterback system.
Either the play during camp has been neck-and-neck, similar to what fans saw with McCarthy and Cade McNamara splitting time early, or the two-quarterback discussion is a well-placed smokescreen to confuse enough people and create some doubt about where the race is headed.
It's abundantly clear...
If one thing is clear right now about the quarterback situation is that the race is not over yet.
The position group has yet to be informed about where things stand and the offense, in particular, still doesn't know where things stand heading into game week.
The team has been operating that anyone can be the starter, so being ready for an announcement doesn't change much for the offense.
Could this all change in the hours after this is published? Of course, anything can happen at this point.
There's also a possibility this discussion could change if you see multiple scenarios play out next Saturday.
- The Wolverines could open up a big lead at the half which will allow some rotation on both sides of the ball.
- The starting quarterback could struggle.
- If a two-quarterback system is deployed, the second quarterback could far outshine the other.
- The starter could shine and Fresno State keeps it close, do you rock the boat on offense?
All of this to say that Orji has had most of the positive discussion about his play during fall camp, including talk of separation but Warren refuses to go away.
How the Wolverines handle the next few days leading up to next weekend will be analyzed and sifted through to find out if there's any kind of hint about where things are headed next.
---
