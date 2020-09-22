Commit Impact: What Landing 2022 TE Marlin Klein Means For Michigan
Michigan scored its second 2022 commitment of the month when three-star tight end Marlin Klein pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge.
The 6-foot-6, 216-pounder from Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee committed to Michigan over offers from Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Nebraska, TCU, West Virginia and others.
Klein is the third member of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class.
Here are some quick takes on what Klein's commitment means for the Wolverines.
