Commit Impact: What Landing Alex VanSumeren Means For Michigan
Michigan picked up its first commitment of the 2022 recruiting class in Alex VanSumeren.
The 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive lineman picked Michigan over offers from Central Michigan and Kentucky.
Here are some quick takes on what VanSumeren's commitment means for the Wolverines.
1. VanSumeren is Michigan's first commit in the 2022 class. While it might still be a long while before he arrives on campus, this is a terrific start for Michigan in that cycle. VanSumeren established himself as one of the premier in-state prospects in his class, earning first team all-state honors this season. This is a big land for the Wolverines.
2. On top of that, VanSumeren fills a void at defensive tackle. Yes, I know it's hard to say 'fills a void' when he's a young as he is. But the bottom line is Michigan needs defensive tackles, and VanSumeren has a chance to be a great player at the position down the line. He could get on the field early.
