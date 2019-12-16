News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-16 15:56:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Commit Impact: What Landing Alex VanSumeren Means For Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan picked up its first commitment of the 2022 recruiting class in Alex VanSumeren.

The 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive lineman picked Michigan over offers from Central Michigan and Kentucky.

Here are some quick takes on what VanSumeren's commitment means for the Wolverines.

Rising 2022 defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren committed to Michigan this week.
Rising 2022 defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren committed to Michigan this week. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. VanSumeren is Michigan's first commit in the 2022 class. While it might still be a long while before he arrives on campus, this is a terrific start for Michigan in that cycle. VanSumeren established himself as one of the premier in-state prospects in his class, earning first team all-state honors this season. This is a big land for the Wolverines.

2. On top of that, VanSumeren fills a void at defensive tackle. Yes, I know it's hard to say 'fills a void' when he's a young as he is. But the bottom line is Michigan needs defensive tackles, and VanSumeren has a chance to be a great player at the position down the line. He could get on the field early.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}