 What Landing Andrel Anthony Means For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-31 17:22:01 -0500') }}

Commit Impact: What Landing Andrel Anthony Means For Michigan

EJ Holland
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan scored another summer commitment when 2021 three-star wide receiver Andrel Anthony pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge on Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder from East Lansing (Mich.) High committed to Michigan over offers fellow finalists Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State.

In-state wide receiver Andrel Anthony has committed to Michigan.

Anthony is the 21st member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.

Here are some quick takes on what Anthony's commitment means for the Wolverines.

