Commit Impact: What Landing Casey Phinney Means For Michigan
Michigan scored another commitment when three-star linebacker Casey Phinney pulled the trigger on Friday morning.
The 6-foot-1, 228-pounder from Dedham (Mass.) Noble & Greenough committed to Michigan over offers from Boston College and UMass.
Phinney is the seventh member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.
Here are some quick takes on what Phinney's commitment means for the Wolverines:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news