1. Despite all the issues surrounding Michigan leading up to National Signing Day, the Wolverines finished with a strong class and are also building a bit of momentum in the 2022 class. The commitment of Jones is the second in less than a week for U-M, which proves Michigan is still very capable of landing high level classes with ongoing question marks. With Jones, the Wolverines now have five total commits for next cycle, with two in the Rivals250. Again, the Michigan staff has done a tremendous job of negating the not-so-great publicity.