Commit Impact: What Landing Colorado OL Connor Jones Means For Michigan
Michigan earned a commitment from three-star 2022 offensive lineman Connor Jones on Thursday evening.
We break down what it means below.
1. Despite all the issues surrounding Michigan leading up to National Signing Day, the Wolverines finished with a strong class and are also building a bit of momentum in the 2022 class. The commitment of Jones is the second in less than a week for U-M, which proves Michigan is still very capable of landing high level classes with ongoing question marks. With Jones, the Wolverines now have five total commits for next cycle, with two in the Rivals250. Again, the Michigan staff has done a tremendous job of negating the not-so-great publicity.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news