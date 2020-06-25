 Commit Impact: What Landing Cristian Dixon Means For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-25 15:34:11 -0500') }} football

Commit Impact: What Landing Cristian Dixon Means For Michigan

EJ Holland
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Michigan scored another commitment when 2021 Rivals250 wide receiver Cristian Dixon pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge on Thursday.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei committed to Michigan over offers from Auburn, Cal, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and several other major programs.

California wide receiver Cristian Dixon is committed to Michigan. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Dixon is the 19th member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.

Here are some quick takes on what Dixon's commitment means for the Wolverines.

