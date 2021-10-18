Commit Impact: What Landing Damani Dent Means For Michigan

1. Michigan got its man in Dent. Despite not having a very high ranking or an impressive offer sheet, Michigan fell in love with Dent this summer and made him the No. 1 target on the safety board. Michigan values Dent as much more than just a mid-three-star prospect and from talking to those around the program, there is a feeling that Dent could be one of the true steals of the class. Keep in mind that Dent was a hidden gem for most of the cycle, with major programs not catching wind of him until after the dead period came to an end.

2. The recruitment of Dent was an interesting one. He gave Akron a verbal pledge in the spring and remained under-the-radar until he attended an on-campus camp at Oregon. It was there where Dent stole the show and earned an offer from the Ducks on the spot. A handful of other programs entered the race, including Michigan, while SEC programs like Florida, Georgia and Tennessee all showed serious interest. Oregon was the favorite coming out of summer, but Michigan wowed him on his official visit and did everything right down the stretch of his recruitment.

3. While Dent was a new name to fans, he wasn't to new Michigan linebackers coach George Helow. In fact, Helow was in contact with Dent even before he took the job in Ann Arbor. On top of that, Helow, who is well-connected in Jacksonville, had preexisting relationships with Dent's high school and club 7-on-7 coaches. Those relationships helped give Helow an in with Dent. Like with Micah Pollard earlier this cycle, Helow's Jacksonville ties paid off for the Wolverines.

4. Dent wasn't a new name to me either. He actually caught my attention while I was covering the Pylon 7v7 tournament in Panama City Beach this offseason. I made the trip to the Sunshine State to see Michigan targets in the Southeast. At the time, Dent wasn't really on Michigan's radar and had zero FBS offers. Still, Dent caught my attention, and I put him on my top performers list. Dent had a really strong weekend against quality competition.

5. Here is what I wrote about Dent after watching him live in Panama City: Dent picked up his first offer from Troy just 24 hours after the conclusion of the event. That should be the first of many for this versatile defensive back. Dent was a ball hawk at the safety spot and also made plays at wide receiver. He has a great build with a ton of upside.