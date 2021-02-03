 What Landing Ike Iwunnah Means For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-03 08:12:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Commit Impact: What Landing Ike Iwunnah Means For Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan scored an important late cycle win when 2021 three-star defensive tackle Ike Iwunnah signed with the Wolverines on National Signing Day.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder from Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial flipped from Colorado just a little more than a week after notching an offer from U-M. He also held offers from Baylor, Boston College, Missouri, Texas, Washington State and others.


Iwunnah is the 23rd member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.

Here are some quick takes on what Iwunnah's decision means for the Wolverines.

