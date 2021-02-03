Commit Impact: What Landing Ike Iwunnah Means For Michigan
Michigan scored an important late cycle win when 2021 three-star defensive tackle Ike Iwunnah signed with the Wolverines on National Signing Day.
The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder from Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial flipped from Colorado just a little more than a week after notching an offer from U-M. He also held offers from Baylor, Boston College, Missouri, Texas, Washington State and others.
Iwunnah is the 23rd member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.
Here are some quick takes on what Iwunnah's decision means for the Wolverines.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news