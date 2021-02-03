Michigan scored an important late cycle win when 2021 three-star defensive tackle Ike Iwunnah signed with the Wolverines on National Signing Day.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder from Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial flipped from Colorado just a little more than a week after notching an offer from U-M. He also held offers from Baylor, Boston College, Missouri, Texas, Washington State and others.



