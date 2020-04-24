Michigan scored another commitment when three-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge on Friday.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas committed to Michigan over offers from Baylor, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, Ohio State, West Virginia and others.