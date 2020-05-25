News More News
Commit Impact: What Landing Jaydon Hood Means For Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan scored another commitment when three-star linebacker Jaydon Hood pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge on Monday.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pounder from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas committed to Michigan over offers from Florida State, LSU, Miami, Minnesota, Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.

Florida linebacker Jaydon Hood has committed to Michigan. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Hood is the 15th member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.

Here are some quick takes on what Hood's commitment means for the Wolverines.

