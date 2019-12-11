Commit Impact: What Landing Jaylen Harrell Means For Michigan
Michigan added a key piece to its defensive class on Wednesday with the commitment of Jaylen Harrell.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound outside linebacker out of Tampa (Fla.) Berkley committed to Michigan over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State and several other major programs.
Harrell becomes the 24th verbal commit for Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what Harrell’s commitment means for the Wolverines.
1. Finding a pass rusher wasn’t necessarily a priority. However, Harrell presented an opportunity for Michigan to land a prospect with a ton of upside. On top of that, Harrell is a great defensive scheme fit. He might not be the most highly rated prospect in the class, but he has one of the more impressive offer sheets.
2. One of Michigan’s biggest pitches to Harrell was becoming the next Josh Uche. Michigan wants Harrell to play a similar role, which makes sense given Harrell’s ability as a pass rusher. Like Harrell, Uche is a Florida native and was seen as a bit of a hybrid project player coming out of high school. Harrell could very well have a similar impact.
