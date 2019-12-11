Michigan added a key piece to its defensive class on Wednesday with the commitment of Jaylen Harrell.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound outside linebacker out of Tampa (Fla.) Berkley committed to Michigan over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State and several other major programs.

Harrell becomes the 24th verbal commit for Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what Harrell’s commitment means for the Wolverines.