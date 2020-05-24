News More News
Commit Impact: What Landing Junior Colson Means For Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan scored another commitment when Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge on Sunday.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder from Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood committed to Michigan over offers from fellow finalists LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee.

Colson is the 14th member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.

Here are some quick takes on what Colson's commitment means for the Wolverines.

