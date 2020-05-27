Commit Impact: What Landing KeChaun Bennett Means For Michigan
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Michigan scored another commitment when four-star defensive end KeChaun Bennett pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from Suffield (Conn.) Academy committed to Michigan over offers from Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and a handful of other major programs.
Bennett is the 16th member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.
Here are some quick takes on what Bennett's commitment means for the Wolverines.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news