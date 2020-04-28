Commit Impact: What Landing Markus Allen Means For Michigan
Michigan scored another commitment when three-star wide receiver Markus Allen pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Clayton (Ohio) Northmont committed to Michigan over offers from Boston College, Iowa State, Michigan State, Purdue, West Virginia, Wisconsin and others.
Allen is the 11th member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.
Here are some quick takes on what Allen's commitment means for the Wolverines.
