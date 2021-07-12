Commit Impact: What Landing Micah Pollard Means For Michigan
Michigan scored a key commitment when three-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail outside linebacker Micah Pollard sided with the Wolverines on Monday afternoon.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder committed to Michigan over offers from Auburn, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and others.
Pollard is the 16th member of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class.
Here are some quick takes on what Pollard's commitment means for the Wolverines.
