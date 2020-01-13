1. This is a statement land for Michigan. Yes, his ties to the program — we’ll get to that in a bit — made this recruitment pretty much a layup, but Rowser is one of the best, young defensive backs in the country. Rowser racked up several early offers and was a wanted man by premier programs. Michigan did an excellent job of locking him down early on.

2. Rowser is the younger brother of 2020 Michigan signee Andre Seldon, who worked hard to get him onboard. Rowser looks up to Seldon and the fact that his older sibling is a Wolverine made his decision an easy one to make. Rowser is looking forward to once again teaming up with Seldon. They started in the same defensive backfield this season.