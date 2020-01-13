Commit Impact: What Landing Myles Rowser Means For Michigan
Michigan added a talented recruit to its growing 2022 class on Monday afternoon as elite 2022 defensive back Myles Rowser gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge.
The Detroit King product picked Michigan over offers from Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia and others.
Rowser is the second member of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class.
Here are some quick takes on what Rowser’s commitment means for the Wolverines.
1. This is a statement land for Michigan. Yes, his ties to the program — we’ll get to that in a bit — made this recruitment pretty much a layup, but Rowser is one of the best, young defensive backs in the country. Rowser racked up several early offers and was a wanted man by premier programs. Michigan did an excellent job of locking him down early on.
2. Rowser is the younger brother of 2020 Michigan signee Andre Seldon, who worked hard to get him onboard. Rowser looks up to Seldon and the fact that his older sibling is a Wolverine made his decision an easy one to make. Rowser is looking forward to once again teaming up with Seldon. They started in the same defensive backfield this season.
