 Commit Impact: What Landing Rivals250 LB Tyler Martin Means For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-11 17:16:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Commit Impact: What Landing Rivals250 LB Tyler Martin Means For Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan scored its first commitment in more than a month when 2022 Rivals250 linebacker Tyler Martin pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge.

The 6-foot-2, 249-pounder fromCambridge (Mass.) BB&N committed to Michigan over offers fellow finalists Boston College, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

New England linebacker Tyler Martin is committed to Michigan.
New England linebacker Tyler Martin is committed to Michigan.
Martin is the second member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.

Here are some quick takes on what Martin's commitment means for the Wolverines.

