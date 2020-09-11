Commit Impact: What Landing Rivals250 LB Tyler Martin Means For Michigan
Michigan scored its first commitment in more than a month when 2022 Rivals250 linebacker Tyler Martin pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge.
The 6-foot-2, 249-pounder fromCambridge (Mass.) BB&N committed to Michigan over offers fellow finalists Boston College, Vanderbilt and Virginia.
Martin is the second member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.
Here are some quick takes on what Martin's commitment means for the Wolverines.
