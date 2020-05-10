News More News
2020-05-10 14:02:14 -0500

Commit Impact: What Landing Rod Moore Means For Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan scored another commitment when three-star safety Rod Moore pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge on Sunday.

The 5-foo-11, 170-pounder from Clayton (Ohio) Northmont committed to Michigan over offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Wisconsin and others.

Ohio defensive back Rod Moore is committed to Michigan.
Moore is the 13th member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.

Here are some quick takes on what Moore's commitment means for the Wolverines.

