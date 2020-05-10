Commit Impact: What Landing Rod Moore Means For Michigan
Michigan scored another commitment when three-star safety Rod Moore pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge on Sunday.
The 5-foo-11, 170-pounder from Clayton (Ohio) Northmont committed to Michigan over offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Wisconsin and others.
Moore is the 13th member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.
Here are some quick takes on what Moore's commitment means for the Wolverines.
