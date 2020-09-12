 Commit Impact: What Landing Tavierre Dunlap Means For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-12 19:01:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Commit Impact: What Landing Tavierre Dunlap Means For Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan scored its first commitment in more than a month when 2021 three-star running back Tavierre Dunlap pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder from Austin (Texas) Del Valle committed to Michigan over offers from Arizona State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, USC, Utah, Washington and a number of other major programs.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Dunlap is the 21st member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.

Here are some quick takes on what Dunlap's commitment means for the Wolverines.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}