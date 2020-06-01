 What Landing Tristan Bounds Means For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 14:48:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Commit Impact: What Landing Tristan Bounds Means For Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan scored another commitment when three-star offensive lineman Tristan Bounds pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge on Monday.

The 6-foot-8, 280-pounder from Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall committed to Michigan over offers from Cal, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Texas, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others.

Connecticut offensive tackle Tristan Bounds is committed to Michigan.
Connecticut offensive tackle Tristan Bounds is committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Bennett is the 17th member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.

Here are some quick takes on what Bounds' commitment means for the Wolverines.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}