Commit Impact: What Landing Tyler McLaurin Means For Michigan
Michigan scored another commitment when three-star linebacker Tyler McLaurin pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge on Saturday.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Bolingbrook (Ill.) High committed to Michigan over offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Texas Tech and other major programs.
McLaurin is the 12th member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.
Here are some quick takes on what McLaurin's commitment means for the Wolverines.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news