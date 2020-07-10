Commit Impact: What Landing Xavier Worthy Means For Michigan
Michigan scored another summer commitment when 2021 three-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge on Friday.
The 6-foot-1, 160-pounder from Fresno (Calif.) Central committed to Michigan over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Washington and several other major programs.
Worthy is the 20th member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.
Here are some quick takes on what Worthy's commitment means for the Wolverines.
